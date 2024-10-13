Dh400 fine: Dubai Police penalise 37 people since January for jaywalking in Naif area

Pedestrians have been cautioned about the risks of jaywalking, as crossing from undesignated areas is a significant contributor to traffic accidents.

Since the beginning of the year, Naif Police Station has issued fines to 37 pedestrians for crossing dangerously and ignoring traffic signals, endangering themselves and others. Violations of pedestrian traffic signals or crossing at unauthorised areas result in a fine of Dh400, as per Article 89 of the Federal Traffic Law.

The Dubai Police highlighted multiple times how jaywalking can have fatal consequences. Eight people were killed and 339 injured in run-over accidents last year as people crossed the roads from undesignated places. Nearly 44,000 pedestrians were fined for jaywalking in 2023.

Brigadier Omar Mousa Ashour, Deputy Director of Naif Police Station, has strongly warned pedestrians about breaking the traffic rules. He emphasised the importance of adhering to crossing guidelines and ensuring that the road is clear before crossing.

He urged pedestrians to follow crossing guidelines and ensure the road is clear of vehicles. He also called on motorists to stay alert to pedestrian movements and adhere to speed limits, emphasising that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians and drivers.