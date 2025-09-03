Abu Dhabi: Dh4 million gold-inlaid rifles pays tribute to UAE Founding father

A luxury set of rifles valued at up to Dh4 million has been unveiled at the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), paying tribute to the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, his father, and their favourite Rabdan horse.

The "Trinity" collection consists of three German-made Mauser 98 rifles, crafted from high-grade walnut wood, inlaid with 24-karat gold. Each piece is engraved with portraits of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed the First, and their prized horse Rabdan, celebrated in Emirati history for its strength and beauty.

Rakna, the Emirati arms company behind the project, said ADIHEX was the natural stage for the unveiling. “These rifles embody a perfect fusion of heritage, artistry, and modern craftsmanship — values at the heart of the exhibition and of Emirati culture itself,” said Abdulrahman Al Harthi, Sales Manager at Rakna.

Each rifle carries 12 grammes of pure 24-karat gold, with the word Abu Dhabi engraved on the gold-plated grip as a tribute to the capital’s role as a centre of tradition and leadership.

The stocks are carved from luxurious walnut, while the barrels undergo advanced plasma treatment, giving them a deep blue finish in classic .308 calibre.

“The platform is the legendary Mauser 98, renowned for reliability and prestige,” Al Harthi explained. “They are functioning rifles, but their design elevates them from hunting tools to true collector’s pieces.”

The story told across the three rifles reflects the intertwined legacy of leadership and horsemanship in Abu Dhabi. The first depicts Sheikh Zayed the First (Zayed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan), known for his love of Arabian horses and his stallion Rabdan. The second shows Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the UAE’s Founding Father, riding one of Rabdan’s descendants. The third portrays Rabdan, symbol of pride, strength and authenticity.

Levke Johannsen, daughter of the owner of German gunsmiths Reimer Johannsen, the company commissioned to manufacture the rifles, said the production was a collaborative effort.

“The concept came from Rakna, and we built the rifles in-house in Germany,” she said. "The bluing was done by a German specialist, the gold work by the same craftsman, and the engraving was completed in the Czech Republic."

Displayed in a black velvet-lined case with gold clasps, the three rifles gleamed under the exhibition lights. Each carries distinctive detailing, from the polished walnut stocks to the gold-plated trigger guards, drawing curious visitors who paused to admire them but were reminded by signs not to touch.

The set, priced between Dh3 million and Dh4 million, is only sold as a trio and is expected to attract interest from UAE royalty.