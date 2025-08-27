UAE doctor's Dh4-million initiative gives amputees 'dignity' after crash, bomb blast

Anas Jebeihi, 30 years old, still remembers the sound of the explosion that changed his childhood forever. At 12, while collecting grass for his sheep in the West Bank, he picked up what looked like an avocado-shaped artifact. But shockingly, it was an old grenade. When he tried to drill into it to hang on his bookshelf, it detonated. He lost his left leg and right eye in an instant.

Life in Tulkarm refugee camp, where water shortages and power cuts were routine, only made the struggle harder. Over the years, he tried eight different prosthetics, none of which restored the freedom he longed for.

Now he can walk and is pursuing his post-graduation, all thanks to the 10 Journey Initiative, a Dh4-million humanitarian programme by Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings. The initiative targets patients who could never afford such treatment.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In just three months since announcing, the initiative has changed the course of three young lives and seven more will follow in the coming months. Patients from Palestine, the United States, and India, each carrying the scars of devastating accidents, have undergone free, advanced prosthetic surgeries at Burjeel Medical City, regaining not only mobility but also a sense of dignity.

The pioneering surgeries were led by Professor Dr Munjed Al Muderis, a recognised orthopedic surgeon.

The operation, which is called osseointegration, involves fusing a prosthetic limb directly to the bone. Unlike traditional socket prosthetics, it allows greater stability, comfort, and freedom of movement. For the men chosen, it marked the end of years of difficulty and the start of a normal life.

“When I got a call from Dr Munjed’s team, I started dancing in the street,” said Anas. “I knew this was going to be a life-changing moment. From the very first day here, I felt respected and cared for in ways I had never experienced before.”

Anas pursued his education against the odds and is now completing a master’s in electrical engineering. He has also been a bodybuilder since 2016. “My first prosthetic came from an initiative in the UAE, and now my first osseointegration is also here,” he said.

“This country has given me hope twice in my life. I want other amputees to know treatments like this can change everything,” said Anas.

From the US to the UAE

In Louisiana, Joshua Arnold, a 29-year-old, had built a life of independence until a motorcycle crash in 2024 left him without his right arm and the sight in his left eye. Traditional socket prosthetics only deepened his difficulty. “Before the accident, I was independent. Afterwards, I couldn’t even feed myself,” he said. “Some days I thought I had lost everything.”

It was his fiance, Alyssa Acker, who kept pushing him forward. “There were many nights I saw him crying,” she said. “But I reminded him this wasn’t the end of his story. I knew better days would come.”

When Joshua received news he had been selected for free surgery in Abu Dhabi, he couldn’t believe it. After a grueling 22-hour journey, he arrived with Alyssa.

“From the moment I landed, I was treated with respect. The hospitality here is unlike anything I have ever experienced. Everyone, from drivers to nurses to doctors, made me feel like I mattered,” he said.

Joshua, who once loved bodybuilding, has already returned to the gym as part of rehabilitation. His postponed wedding will now go ahead, and he plans to return to the UAE next year for his honeymoon. “I want to tell the world that losing a limb is not the end of life. There is always a way back,” he said.

Decade of struggle ends in the UAE

For Sharon Cheriyan, 33, from Kottayam, Kerala, the journey to Abu Dhabi was the final chapter in a story of struggle that began more than a decade ago. At 21 years old, Sharon was riding pillion on a bike when an accident killed his friend instantly and left him with catastrophic injuries. He spent nine months in hospitals fighting infections before doctors amputated his right leg.

“My family went through very tough times, emotionally and financially. We even had to sell our home for my treatment,” said Sharon. “For years, I walked with a stick and felt society never fully accepted me.”

Three years ago, he learned about osseointegration and contacted Professor Munjed, but the costs were impossible for his family. Then came the turning point of his life. “I got an email about Dr Shamsheer’s initiative. When I saw his name, I knew this was my chance.”

Accompanied by his mother and cousin, Sharon came to Abu Dhabi for surgery. “From the first day, I felt dignity. The care and compassion I experienced here were unlike anything before,” he said.

Today, Sharon helps run his family’s catering business in Kerala, but he hopes the new prosthetic will allow him to expand his career and perhaps even find opportunities in the UAE. “For too long, people have only seen my disability. Now, I want to be valued for what I can do,” he said.

Initiative born out of courage

The 10 Journeys Initiative was inspired by Sham and Omar, two children who survived the 2022 Syrian earthquake. Their strength became the foundation that now reaches across borders to support amputees in need.

Professor Munjed, who has performed more than 1,200 osseointegration surgeries worldwide since 2009, said Anas, Joshua, and Sharon were selected after detailed clinical assessments. “They are recovering well and will soon begin rehabilitation with their prosthetics,” he said.

“From the first day I met Dr Shamsher, I realised he was committed to helping others. This initiative is giving young patients the chance to look forward to better days,” said Professor Munjed.

The programme’s committee is reviewing more cases, with additional surgeries scheduled in Abu Dhabi later this year.