Dh3,000 fine in Dubai: Over 220 cars impounded for illegally transporting passengers

Photo: Supplied

Published: Tue 4 Jun 2024, 6:23 PM

More than 220 private cars used for illegal passenger transport were recently impounded by authorities in Dubai, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) said on Tuesday.

A total of 90 cars were impounded following inspections conducted by RTA and General Department of Airport Security around Terminals 1, 2, and 3 of Dubai Airports (DXB).

Measures were also taken that resulted in seizing 86 illegal vehicles in Hatta, while 49 cars were impounded around Jebel Ali area.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Saeed Al Balooshi, director of Passenger Transport Activities Monitoring at RTA's Public Transport Agency, said: "In coordination with the Dubai Police General HQ, we conducted inspections of unlicensed passenger transport in several parts of the emirate, especially spots known for such illegal activities. We issued violations for passenger transport on unlicensed vehicles and promoting these services."