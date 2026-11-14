Up to Dh3,000 fine in UAE: 11 truck traffic violations drivers should know about

The UAE Ministry of Interior has listed 11 traffic violations involving heavy vehicles, along with the penalties for each, under Ministerial Resolution No. 178 of 2017 on traffic control rules and procedures.

Heavy vehicles play a key role in transporting goods across the country. However, failing to follow traffic regulations can put other road users at risk and damage roads and public property.

Penalties include fines, black points, driving licence suspensions and vehicle impoundment.

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The violations and their corresponding penalties are as follows:

1. Causing an accident resulting in a vehicle overturning

Fine: Dh3,000

Driving licence suspension: One year, starting from the date the licence is withdrawn.

2. Failure to follow the designated lane

Fine: Dh1,500

Black points: 12

3. Loading a heavy vehicle in a way that endangers others or damages roads

Fine: Dh2,000

Black points: 6

4. Driving or entering roads and areas where heavy vehicles are prohibited

Fine: Dh1,000

Black points: 4

5. Allowing items to fall or spill from a heavy vehicle's load

Fine: Dh3,000

Black points: 12

6. Failure to install reflective stickers on the rear of trucks and transport vehicles

Fine: Dh500

7. Operating industrial and construction vehicles, tractors or mechanical equipment without a permit from the Licensing Authority

Fine: Dh1,500

8. Driving a vehicle with unroadworthy tyres

Fine: Dh500

Black points: 4

Vehicle impoundment: 7 days

9. Failure to cover truck loads

Fine: Dh3,000

10. Failure to comply with loading and unloading regulations at designated locations

Fine: Dh1,000

Black points: 4

11. Overtaking in areas where it is prohibited

Fine: Dh3,000

Driving licence suspension: One year, starting from the date the licence is withdrawn.

Dubai's road authorities have introduced several measures over the years to keep truck movement organised and make roads safer, from parking fines to restrictions on where and when trucks can operate.

In December 2025, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced fines of up to Dh200,000 for truck drivers and operators who park illegally on main roads across Dubai. The decision followed an extensive inspection campaign.

Dubai introduces truck movement restrictions across key roads

Earlier, on October 1, Dubai Police and the RTA introduced new truck movement restrictions across the emirate, with Emirates Road exempt from the decision.

The restrictions vary depending on the road and traffic conditions. Some routes, including Al Qudra Street, Al Meydan Street, all crossings and Airport Tunnel, are subject to a 24-hour truck ban.

Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and Beirut Street, as well as residential areas such as Al Mizhar, Muhaisnah and Oud Al Muteena, have restrictions in place for 16 hours a day, from 6am to 10pm.

On urban roads such as Airport Street, Oman Street and Damascus Street, trucks are restricted during three peak periods: 6.30am to 8.30am, 1pm to 3pm and 5.30pm to 8pm.