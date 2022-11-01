Dh30 million jackpot: UAE raffle announces new grand prize, Dh1 million weekly draw

The royal will also lend his name to a public school in the Kyrgyz Republic in recognition of his humanitarian work
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced on Monday the introduction of a grand prize worth Dh30 million.
Participants in the draw this month, hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, will also be eligible to win a second prize of Dh1 million, along with multiple other exciting cash prizes on offer.
An additional weekly electronic draw with a cash prize of Dh1 million has also been introduced. Players hoping for a chance to be one of the lucky winners can do so via the website www.bigticket.ae.
Participants can try their luck throughout the month of November, with the draw running from November 1 to November 30, 2022.
Each ticket purchased guarantees the buyer entry into the Grand Prize 30 Million series 264 draw.
The dates for the weekly draws are as follows:
