Dh30 million jackpot: UAE raffle announces new grand prize, Dh1 million weekly draw

Each ticket purchased this month guarantees the buyer entry into the lucky draw

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 1:28 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 1:38 PM

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi announced on Monday the introduction of a grand prize worth Dh30 million.

Participants in the draw this month, hosted at Abu Dhabi International Airport, will also be eligible to win a second prize of Dh1 million, along with multiple other exciting cash prizes on offer.

An additional weekly electronic draw with a cash prize of Dh1 million has also been introduced. Players hoping for a chance to be one of the lucky winners can do so via the website www.bigticket.ae.

Participants can try their luck throughout the month of November, with the draw running from November 1 to November 30, 2022.

Each ticket purchased guarantees the buyer entry into the Grand Prize 30 Million series 264 draw.

The dates for the weekly draws are as follows:

Buy on November 1–9, e-draw date November 10

Buy on November 10–16, e-draw date November 17

Buy on November 17–23, e-draw date November 24

Buy on November 24–30, e-draw date December 1

