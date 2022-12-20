Dh15,000,000 won with Emirates Draw EASY6 & MEGA7 Grand Prize boosted to a monumental Dh160 M
The past weekend turned out to be a particularly unforgettable one for the participants of Emirates Draw’s weekly games.
Emirates Draw EASY6 announced the debut Grand Prize win of an epic Dh15 million within fifteen weeks of its inception. Altogether, the socially responsible organisation distributed a staggering Dh15,651,938 in aggregate Emirates Draw EASY6 and MEGA7 winnings, amplifying the total fifteen-month prize winnings to over Dh65 million.
Moreover, the Sunday game also unveiled the breathtaking news of taking the largest grand prize in the Middle East, Africa and Asia of Emirates Draw MEGA7 another notch higher from Dh140 million to a monumental Dh160 million for this week only. Since there has been no winner thus far and in line with Christmas, the Dh160 million Grand Prize is up for grabs by any individual or group who match all seven numbers from right to left for the upcoming draw. Make the most of this life-changing opportunity from Emirates Draw.
Emirates Draw continues to build on its promise of giving back to individuals and the community through its 'Games for All' in hopes of getting lucky winners one step closer to their dreams and transforming lives 'For A Better Tomorrow'.
The historic twelfth Emirates Draw EASY6 episode dazzled the lives of 3,571 winners with a whopping Dh15,271,419 in cash prizes, including six guaranteed winners of Dh15,000 each in the raffle portion, as well as the Grand Prize of an epic Dh15 million. Participants have another opportunity to play in the next Emirates Draw EASY6 game set to broadcast live this Friday, 23rd December, at 9 pm UAE time.
Meanwhile, the 64th episode of Emirates Draw MEGA7 witnessed 5476 winners taking home a total winning amount of Dh380,519. Besides the twenty guaranteed winners of the raffle portion this week, the main draw had four participants match four out of seven digits to win Dh7,777, 26 participants match three out of seven digits to win Dh777, and as many as 335 participants match two out of seven digits to win Dh77. Moreover, nearly 10 per cent of all participants matched one out of seven digits to become instant Dh7 winners. Play more to win more in the next game, set to broadcast live this Sunday, 25th December, at 9 pm UAE time.
The upcoming games will be live streamed across Emirates Draw’s digital platforms, YouTube, Facebook, and website. Be the next lucky winner and book your numbers early! For more information, call the toll-free number 800 77 777 777 or visit www.emiratesdraw.com. Stay tuned for the latest updates on our social media platforms @emiratesdraw.