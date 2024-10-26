Dh15,000 for a solo trip: More UAE residents are travelling alone; here's why

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Many UAE residents are increasingly opting for solo travel to popular destinations, citing self-discovery and enjoying the freedom to explore places at their own pace, plus learning to become more independent and adaptable.

Whether seeking adventure, relaxation, or cultural experiences, these travellers are drawn to vibrant locales that offer unforgettable experiences away from home.

Adnan, an IT executive based in Dubai, chooses to travel alone for the freedom it provides. He told Khaleej Times: "I love creating my itinerary without having to adjust for anyone else. This flexibility allows me to explore at my own pace and make spontaneous decisions along the way.”

With a travel history that includes seven countries — Romania, Kazakhstan, Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Vietnam, and Thailand — Adnan has visited some destinations multiple times, particularly Georgia and Kazakhstan, which he finds breathtaking.

Georgia and Azerbaijan rank as his top travel spots due to their proximity to Dubai and shorter flight times. Looking ahead, he plans to explore more European countries.

Typically, Adnan takes about 10 days off for travel, spending a week in most locations. He usually takes advantage of annual or public holidays to travel abroad.

Trips, however, can be extended if he finds accessible options for his favourite foods. He enjoys tasting different halal Asian and European cuisines, as well as capturing beautiful moments through photography and videography.

Adnan

Regarding costs, he noted that solo travel can vary significantly in price based on planning and duration. The main expenses are food, travel, and shopping. Adnan appreciated the availability of low-budget airlines in the UAE, making trips more affordable.

For his travels, he finds Georgia and Azerbaijan to be the cheapest options at around Dh3,000, while Vietnam and Thailand can be more expensive, costing between Dh6,000 and Dh8,000 for a week-long trip. Trips to some European countries cost up to Dh15,000, he added.

Discovering hidden gems

Thabo, a 25-year-old from South Africa, residing in Dubai said: “As a solo traveller, I appreciate the freedom to explore at my own pace. I love immersing myself in different cultures and discovering hidden gems. With trips to places like Thailand, Morocco, and Portugal, I enjoy the thrill of spontaneous adventures.”

For budgeting, Thabo noted that solo travel can vary significantly. His cheapest trip was to Morocco for about Dh3,500, while his week in Thailand was around Dh8,000. "I often plan my trips around public holidays, allowing me to maximise my travel time without taking too many days off work."

For James Ward, a 30-year-old IT professional from the UK living in Dubai for almost two years, he loves the freedom that comes with his British passport.

"Having visited 15 countries, from Japan to Brazil, I cherish the adventures I’ve had on my own. But I feel like my solo travel will stop at 15 — soon, I’ll be getting married, and I look forward to exploring the world with my partner and creating new memories together.”

Opportunities for self-discovery

Sinil Raj, a marketing executive residing in Dubai, shared his passion for solo travel, highlighting its freedom and opportunities for self-discovery.

"Travelling alone lets me set my own pace and focus on what I enjoy most — whether that's spending extra time at a museum or exploring local spots," he said.

Sinil Raj

For Raj, solo travel not only provides joy but also fosters personal growth, pushing him to become more independent and adaptable.

Having travelled solo to several countries including China, Georgia and Oman — his favourite destinations are Georgia and China. He is currently preparing for an upcoming adventure to Spain.

To make his travels possible, Raj takes about 14 vacation days each year, typically spending a week abroad on each trip. He emphasized the importance of planning in advance, ensuring his work responsibilities are managed before he leaves.

"I communicate my plans early with clients and adjust deadlines as needed, allowing me to travel without disrupting work," he explained. Raj enjoys immersing himself in local cultures by exploring historical sites, trying regional cuisine, and engaging in outdoor adventures. "There's always something new to discover, whether it's a local market or a conversation with fellow travellers," he added, noting that he rarely gets bored while travelling alone. Regarding costs, Raj mentioned that solo travel can be either cheap or expensive, depending on planning. "It tends to be pricier than group travel because you can't share costs, but there are ways to save, like staying in hostels or eating at local markets." His cheapest trip was to Georgia, where he kept expenses low, while his most expensive trip was to China, where he splurged on experiences. He breaks down his travel costs, sharing that flights, accommodations, and activities vary significantly. For example, his trip to Georgia included a round-trip flight costing Dh1,000, accommodations for five nights totalling Dh750, and food expenses ranging from Dh600 to 1,000. In contrast, his trip to China had a round-trip flight of Dh3,000 and accommodation costs of Dh1,400. Raj emphasised the unique experiences that come with solo travel. "Being alone makes you more approachable, leading to spontaneous connections that deepen your understanding of the culture," he said. For him, solo travel is not just a journey; it's a valuable and enriching experience. Enjoying tranquil moments Meanwhile, Abdulla Aboobakuru, general manager of Nova Maldives, shared his insights regarding the appeal of the Maldives for solo travellers. "They are drawn to the Maldives for all-inclusive, soulful island experiences designed to spark joy, connection, and a sense of community," he said. Many visitors come to unwind and enjoy tranquil moments amid the stunning views of the Indian Ocean, while others seek journeys of self-discovery, taking advantage of wellness offerings that rejuvenate both body and mind. Regarding activities, solo travellers from the UAE and other GCC countries are particularly attracted to indulgent spa retreats and fine dining experiences. Many also engage in exciting water adventures, with scuba diving and jet-ski tours being popular choices. Beyond these adventures, they explore their creativity through art workshops and discover local flavours in Maldivian (Dhivehi) cooking classes. Mamoun Hmidan, chief business officer of Wego, also talked about the preferences of UAE-based budget-conscious solo travellers. "Our data highlights India, Egypt, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and Jordan as top destinations for these travellers," he told Khaleej Times. Mamoun Hmidan According to Hmidan, solo travellers typically opt for short trips lasting from one to three days, with an average spend of around Dh1,000. He noted: "These travellers seek affordable, flexible getaways, and these destinations offer the perfect blend of culture, adventure, and value.”

