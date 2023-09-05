Dh1,500 fine in UAE: Police warn drivers against increasing window tint

Beautiful illuminations sprung up all over the country
Window tints are more popular in the UAE than most places because of the strong sun and extreme heat, particularly during the summer.
Most vehicles actually come from the factory tinted - some as high as 30 per cent.
However, the law of the country defines certain percentages of tinting allowed for each car, and a violation of this rule could fetch you a fine of Dh1,500.
Umm Al Quwain police has issued a warning for motorists about what the law says regarding window tints.
The authority reminded motorists that increasing the tint on vehicles to 50 per cent visibility is not allowed. This applies to the glass on the windshield, as well as that on the side and rear.
The penalty for violation of the following rules is Dh1,500:
1. Increasing the percentage of window tinting beyond the level authorised by law
2. Painting a vehicle that is not allowed to be painted.
Do you use a sunscreen on your windshield to keep your car cool while it's parked in the sun? Don't forget to remove it fully before you drive! The authority added a reminder that not doing so is forbidden and could lead to a penalty.
