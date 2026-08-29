Dh13-million G-Wagon with 3kg diamond dust dazzles at Abu Dhabi hunting exhibition

There are falcons, Arabian horses, hunting rifles and traditional crafts at Abu Dhabi's biggest hunting and equestrian exhibition; and then there is a G-Wagon covered in diamond dust.

One of the most eye-catching sights at this year's Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (Adihex) is a Dh13-million Mercedes G-Wagon featuring 3kg of diamond dust, gold-plated elements and a sculpted roof inspired by the Arabian horse.

Beside it sits another head-turner; a Dh4.7 million safari-themed G-Wagon fitted with Italian leather, crocodile skin details and a bespoke interior designed for long journeys into the desert. Both are being showcased by Polish luxury vehicle customiser Carlex at Adihex, where the cars sit among the exhibition's more unusual displays.

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The Dh13-million car, called the Carlex One of One Stallion, is exactly that: there is only one in the world, according to Constantinos Zertalis, CEO of Carlex's Mena operation.

The vehicle is inspired by the Arabian horse and follows Carlex's earlier Falcon creation, which the company has positioned as another one-off collector's vehicle.

Now, the company has brought the horse-inspired successor to Abu Dhabi.

“We also say Stallion, one of one. We can't make it twice. It's just one in the world, never to be repeated,” Zertalis said.

The car's most dramatic feature is its roof.

Rather than simply painting it, Carlex has created a textured, sculpted surface using a specialised engraving technique. The company says the vehicle incorporates seven layers of hand-brushing and seven layers of diamond dust in the finishing process.

The diamond dust is not simply sprinkled over the paintwork, Zertalis explained. Carlex has patented its method of incorporating diamond dust into automotive finishes, as well as its hand-brushing technique.

The result is a roof that catches the light differently as you walk around the vehicle, with a tactile, almost hammered appearance.

Gold-plated details add another layer of extravagance, while the cabin is finished in what Zertalis described as top-grade leather, with handcrafted elements continuing the horse theme.

The Stallion takes about six months to produce, with the roof alone requiring more than 3,000 hours of work.

It is the kind of vehicle that makes the phrase “customised G-Wagon” sound like an understatement.

From safari to super-luxury

The second car is less flamboyant but arguably even more suited to the surroundings of Adihex.

The Safari Grande Royal is one of just 25 vehicles that Carlex plans to produce worldwide, and Abu Dhabi is hosting its Middle East debut.

Carlex bought the base vehicles in 2023, before production of that generation ended, and has since kept them with fewer than 500km on the clock before carrying out the extensive modifications this year, Zertalis said.

The company has effectively stripped out the standard seats and created its own wider seats, while using high-end Italian leather, linen and crocodile elements throughout the cabin.

Look closely and even the doors have been treated as part of the design rather than simply functional panels. The interior combines leather with natural fabrics, while crocodile details appear in several areas of the cabin. Ventilation features are also incorporated into the seats, an important consideration for a vehicle intended to travel in hot climates.

And unlike many ultra-luxury vehicles that are destined to spend most of their lives inside garages, the Safari Grande Royal is designed to be taken outdoors. The rear and roof of the vehicle are equipped for extended trips, with equipment including a tent, umbrella and chairs that can be deployed when the vehicle is being used in the desert.

Zertalis said Carlex customers do use its vehicles for outdoor trips, although he said that these cars are not for everybody.

The Safari Grande Royal takes around three months to complete and costs Dh4.7 million. Adihex is the first place in the world where this particular example is being publicly shown, Zertalis said.

Why G-Wagons?

Carlex began by modifying different luxury vehicles, including other high-end sports cars, but around three years ago decided to concentrate its work almost entirely on the Mercedes G-Wagon.

The reasoning was simple: It is one of the most demanded vehicles among its customers.

The company now operates a factory in Poland, with around 90 employees, and opened its own Dubai showroom in January this year, Zertalis said.

The business was founded by Damian Skotnicki, whom Zertalis described as the company's designer and creative mastermind.

The idea was not simply to make expensive cars more expensive.

Carlex wanted to create modern vehicles that retain the technology of contemporary cars but look and feel like something from another era.

“We decided to create a model that will be a luxury car looking like a vintage,” Zertalis said. “The latest technology car, but look outside like a vintage.”

That philosophy is visible across both cars at Adihex — underneath are modern G-Wagons, but almost everything visible to the eye has been reconsidered.

And while the company has spent years focusing on G-Wagons, Zertalis said it plans to return to modifying other sports cars from January next year, with new models expected to be unveiled then.

For now, however, the stars of its Abu Dhabi stand are firmly four-wheeled, four-wheel-drive and built for very different kinds of adventure; one for the safari, and one that looks as though it belongs in a private automotive museum.