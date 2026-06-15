Dubai’s Al Maktoum airport to commence operation in 2032; Dh13 billion contracts awarded

Dubai’s new airport remains on course to commence operations in 2032 with over Dh55 billion worth of contracts to be awarded in the next phase.

Contracts worth more than Dh13 billion ($3.5 billion) are under execution at the Al Maktoum International Airport as the airport remains on course to commence operations in 2032, in accordance with its long-term master plan.

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According to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office on Monday, more than Dh55 billion worth of contracts will be awarded in the next phase.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, said the development of Al Maktoum International Airport reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision, delivered through advanced infrastructure that will support sustainable economic growth, enhance global connectivity, and reinforce the emirate’s long-term competitiveness.

“A key enabler of the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, the Al Maktoum International Airport project will expand the aviation sector’s capacity and enhance the efficiency of the emirate’s transport and logistics ecosystem. This will attract high-value investments, broaden business activity, and create sustainable economic opportunities that will support Dubai’s development journey for decades to come,” said Sheikh Hamdan.

Al Maktoum International Airport is set to become the world’s largest aviation hub, with an annual capacity exceeding 260 million passengers and 12 million tonnes of air cargo upon completion of its final phase.

The airport will feature five parallel runways operating independently, two passenger terminals, and seven concourses connected to more than 430 aircraft stands. It will also incorporate an integrated automated people mover (APM) system and seamless multimodal connectivity linking air, rail, and road transport networks. Together, these capabilities will further strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for trade, tourism, logistics, and international connectivity.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Airports, Chairman of the Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Chairman of Dubai Aviation Engineering Projects, said the airport development has entered a large-scale construction phase.

“The project’s transition into a large-scale construction phase, with contracts valued at Dh13 billion currently under execution and preparations underway to award strategic projects worth more than Dh55 billion during the next phase, reflects the substantial progress achieved and the strong momentum driving the development.,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

Last week, Paul Griffiths, the CEO of Dubai Airports, also said that the work on Al Maktoum Airport continues remains fully on-track.

“Over the past few weeks, I have been asked several times whether recent events have changed our long-term plans for aviation in Dubai. The answer is simple: no,” he wrote on a LinkedIn post.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of Dubai Finance, said the airport is “a key pillar of the Dubai Government’s strategy to strengthen financial sustainability through the development of sovereign assets capable of generating long-term value and attracting high-quality regional and international investments.”

Khalifa Al Zaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation, said that efforts are continuing to develop a fully integrated operating model capable of accommodating the anticipated growth in passenger and cargo traffic over the coming decades, while laying the foundation for a new era of operational efficiency, innovation, and future readiness.

“The airport is being designed to deliver a seamless, intelligent, and customer-centric experience powered by advanced technologies, integrated automation, operational intelligence, and seamless connectivity across airport systems and transport networks.,” he added.