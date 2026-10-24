40 million students, Dh11m in prizes: Arab Reading Challenge to crown winner on Oct 29

The Arab Reading Challenge will crown the winners of its tenth edition on October 29, 2026, at a closing ceremony at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the country remains committed to serving the Arabic language and nurturing new generations who believe that progress begins with reading and knowledge.

"The future of a nation begins with nurturing its young minds. Our investment in the Reading Challenge is an investment in a better future for all," he said. "For centuries, the Arabic language served as the driving force for human and social progress. It will restore its former glory once again with the dedication and brilliant minds of its youth."

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Record participation

Organised by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, this year's edition drew over 40 million students from 60 countries, including 74,062 in the People of Determination category.

This massive participation marks a 24 per cent increase over the challenge’s ninth edition and represents 48 per cent of all school students across the Arab World.

The challenge also involved 138,426 schools and 161,507 supervisors.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Secretary-General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), which organises the challenge, described this year’s edition as a landmark: "The tenth edition is a major milestone for the Arab Reading Challenge, drawing a record-breaking participation of over 40 million students and expanding across 60 countries for the first time," he said. "This remarkable reach reflects the deep appreciation and support the initiative commands across the Arab world and beyond."

The closing ceremony will crown:

Arab Reading Challenge Champion: Dh500,000 (second: Dh100,000; third: Dh70,000)

People of Determination Champion: Dh200,000 (second: Dh100,000; third: Dh50,000)

Best School: Dh1 million (second: Dh500,000; third: Dh300,000)

Outstanding Supervisor: Dh300,000 (second: Dh100,000; third: Dh50,000)

Community Champion: Dh200,000 total (first: Dh100,000; second: Dh70,000; third: Dh30,000) — open to students outside the Arab world, non-native Arabic speakers and those learning Arabic as a second language

Total prizes awarded since the challenge launched now stand at Dh110 million, with Dh11 million given to winners each year.

A growing challenge

Launched in 2015 by Sheikh Mohammed as the largest-ever Arab literacy initiative, the Arab Reading Challenge has grown dramatically. Participation in the tenth edition is up 1,019 per cent compared with the first, which drew 3.6 million students.

Last year, the ninth edition brought together 32.231 million students from 50 countries. The main title went to Tunisian twins Bisan and Baylasan Kouka, while Maria Hassan Ajil from Iraq won the People of Determination category.

The challenge aims to promote reading among students across the Arab world and beyond, strengthen language skills, and nurture a lasting love of knowledge and the Arabic language.