UAE residents participating in Dubai Run stand a chance to win Dh10,000 each by dressing up in their boldest, brightest and most creative running outfits, as the event launches its 'Dress Your Run' competition.

Dubai Run will take place on Sunday, November 22, on Sheikh Zayed, bringing thousands of runners together for one of the city's biggest celebrations of movement. To add an extra splash of colour and creativity to the occasion, the 'Dress Your Run' competition invites participants to showcase their most imaginative running outfits.

A similar competition was also launched during the Dubai Ride, with several participants turning out in colourful costumes.

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As Dubai Fitness Challenge celebrates its landmark 10th edition, participants are being invited to make Dubai Run their own. A total of 10 winners will each receive Dh10,000, with a total prize pool of Dh100,000 up for grabs.

How to enter

Taking part in the 'Dress Your Run' competition is simple:

Register for Dubai Run on its website.

Dress to impress in the most creative running outfit.

Capture the moment by taking a photo at Dubai Run on November 22, ensuring the official bib is clearly visible.

Submit the entry by following @dubaifitnesschallenge on Instagram and sharing the photo via direct message between 5am and 5pm on November 22.

The competition is open to participants aged 18 and above. Entries for younger participants will also be accepted if submitted by a parent or guardian. Winners will be announced on November 29.

Participants should wear their official bibs, prioritise safety, and choose outfits that allow them to run or walk their chosen route comfortably without obstructing or affecting other participants.

Those who participate in the Dubai Run can choose between a family-friendly, accessible 5km route or the longer 10km route that crosses the Dubai Canal Bridge, then loops along Sheikh Zayed Road and finishes near DIFC Gate.

While the run starts at 6.30am, there are different arrival times starting from 4am, and participants must arrive during their registered slot. Capacity for each starting time is limited in the interest of safety. The start line closes at 8am.

Registered participants must collect their bib and T-shirt at Dubai Municipality 30x30 Fitness Village Zabeel Park, from November 9 to 21.