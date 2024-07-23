Abu Dhabi issues Dh10,000 fine reminder for failure to instal smart safety systems

Published: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:16 PM Last updated: Tue 23 Jul 2024, 4:36 PM

Abu Dhabi's Civil Defence Authority announced a hefty penalty for residents who fail to instal smart systems in their buildings.

A fine of Dh10,000 will be slapped against those who don't instal smart systems in buildings that require the technology.

The decision is part of Cabinet Resolution No 24 of 2012 regulating civil defence services in the state.