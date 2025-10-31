Dh1,000 fine: Abu Dhabi police warn against crowding at accident sites

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned residents of crowding around accidents or fires, which could possibly hinder the work of emergency personnel.

In an advisory on X, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, called on residents to clear the way for ambulances and other emergency personnel when around such locations.

The authority explained that rescue personnel must get to the site in time to save any injured, but also to avoid more accidents.

Pedestrians crowding around the accident site could cause more danger by standing close to the road, putting them at risk of being in an accident themselves.

There is a fine of Dh1,000 for blocking traffic during accidents. This penalty is meant to stop people from crowding around accident sites, parking randomly on the road and causing a traffic jam.

Police also warned that gathering at accidents or fires to watch, take photos of crashed cars or injured people, and post these pictures online can lead to legal action.