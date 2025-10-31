  • search in Khaleej Times
Dh1,000 fine: Abu Dhabi police warn against crowding at accident sites

The authority explained that rescue personnel must get to the site in time to save any injured, but also to avoid more accidents

Published: Fri 31 Oct 2025, 5:14 PM

Dubai Ride 2025: Salik updates peak hour toll rates on Nov 2

UAE announces fuel prices: How much will a full tank cost in November 2025?

UAE petrol, diesel prices for November 2025 announced

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have warned residents of crowding around accidents or fires, which could possibly hinder the work of emergency personnel.

In an advisory on X, the Abu Dhabi Police and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, called on residents to clear the way for ambulances and other emergency personnel when around such locations.

UAE students look east as India’s design industry powers global demand for creative talent

Dubai: Parkin introduces two new paid public parking zones

Beyond all that UAE glitter, glimpses of life before oil

Sinner cruises in Paris Masters opener, Zverev keeps title defence alive

Borouge surges in Q3 with record production and 52% profit growth

The authority explained that rescue personnel must get to the site in time to save any injured, but also to avoid more accidents.

Pedestrians crowding around the accident site could cause more danger by standing close to the road, putting them at risk of being in an accident themselves.

There is a fine of Dh1,000 for blocking traffic during accidents. This penalty is meant to stop people from crowding around accident sites, parking randomly on the road and causing a traffic jam.

Police also warned that gathering at accidents or fires to watch, take photos of crashed cars or injured people, and post these pictures online can lead to legal action.