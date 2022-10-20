Dh10 tickets: Dubai’s RTA announces four bus routes to Global Village

Plenty of new attractions are in store for guests this season, including the region's 'scariest' haunted house and a one-of-a-kind helium balloon ride

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 20 Oct 2022, 2:15 PM Last updated: Fri 21 Oct 2022, 9:40 AM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will resume four bus routes to serve tourists and visitors to Global Village when it reopens for its 27th season on Tuesday, October 25.

Route 102: From Al Rashdiya Bus Station in 60-minute intervals.

Route 103: From the Union Bus Station at a frequency of 40 minutes.

Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Route 106: from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Priced at Dh10, the RTA will deploy deluxe coaches and regular buses this season. “These buses are characterised by convenience, luxury, and high safety for riders, which renders the mobility journey from and to the Global Village a memorable experience for individuals and families,” the RTA said.

Season 27 of the park will be on till April 29, 2023. The Global Village Big Balloon, a one-of-its-kind helium balloon ride, will rise over 200 feet above ground, providing 360-degree bird’s eye views.

‘House of Fear’, billed as the scariest haunted house in the region, is among the many new attractions in store this season.

Another new attraction is a ‘Diggers Lab’, where children can put on a construction hat and take charge of the hydraulic digger experience.

ALSO READ: