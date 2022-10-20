Residents of the city look forward to engage in the challenge despite physical setbacks
Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will resume four bus routes to serve tourists and visitors to Global Village when it reopens for its 27th season on Tuesday, October 25.
Priced at Dh10, the RTA will deploy deluxe coaches and regular buses this season. “These buses are characterised by convenience, luxury, and high safety for riders, which renders the mobility journey from and to the Global Village a memorable experience for individuals and families,” the RTA said.
Season 27 of the park will be on till April 29, 2023. The Global Village Big Balloon, a one-of-its-kind helium balloon ride, will rise over 200 feet above ground, providing 360-degree bird’s eye views.
‘House of Fear’, billed as the scariest haunted house in the region, is among the many new attractions in store this season.
Another new attraction is a ‘Diggers Lab’, where children can put on a construction hat and take charge of the hydraulic digger experience.
