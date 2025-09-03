UAE: Dh1-million grant offered for innovative transport solution at Global Rail 2025

A Dh1-million grant will be offered to one innovative solution that will have the power to transform the future of transport and mobility. The Innovation Award, to be held as part of the Global Rail conference, will be announced during the event that will take place from September 30 to October 2.

Out of the 242 submissions to the award, which was open to startups, research institutes and technology leaders, 15 have been shortlisted.

“This award is designed to encourage students, researchers, companies, both academia and practice and entrepreneurs to participate in finding solutions to problems and challenges that either exist or we don't recognise yet,” said Ahmed Al Musawa Al Hashemi, CEO of Hafeet Rail. “We believe the level of participation we're seeing so far will come with returns of great solutions with ideas that can be turned directly into products, services, innovations that are very relevant toward the industry.”

He added that a “significant announcement and investment designed to further the UAE’s position at the global forefront of mobility” can be expected at the annual event.

The announcement came on Wednesday during a press conference to announce the programme of the second edition of the Global Rail, which will bring thought leaders in transport and mobility together from across the world.

Bigger exhibition

This year, over 200 exhibitors will be featured at Global Rail, which will be held across four halls of the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi. Over 11 national rail operators will also be participating in the conference. Seven ministers will be delivering keynote addresses and participating in high-level discussion as part of the conference programme.

According to Salman Abou Hamzeh, Senior Vice President of DMG events, one of the highlights of the exhibition will be the Finance Pavilion that will act as a bridge between developers, operators, and financiers. “This year, the pavilion has grown significantly, welcoming an expanded roster of global investors and further strengthening them,” he said.

“Among the eight confirmed financial institutions are AIIB, Emirates NBD, FAB, and UK Export Finance. This powerful lineup will help move the next generation of transport and infrastructure projects from concept to reality.”

The Global Rail Innovation Hub will showcase some of the latest breakthroughs in transport technology, featuring over 25 pioneering companies such as ADNOC, CEMIT, Hitachi and Space42. “From AI-driven automation to smart mobility and low-carbon transport, the Innovation Hub will spotlight the journey from prototype to global deployment,” he said. “Alongside this, a Youth Panel Discussion will provide a platform for the next generation of innovators, giving young minds the opportunity to shape the future of sustainable mobility.”

Over 20,000 participants of more than 100 nationalities will participate across three days of strategic dialogue, project showcases, and technical exchange. The Technical Conference will complement these strategic dialogues with over 50 expert-led sessions.