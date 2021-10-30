DFC: Galadari Brothers kicks off 30x30 challenge with fun run

Hundreds of employees from different group companies donned their sporting gear for Dubai Fitness Challenge

The staff of Galadari Brothers during the Fun Run under the Dubai Fitness Challenge 30x30 at Ambassador International Academy, Al Khail Gate, Al Quoz. — Photos by Shihab

Galadari Brothers staff turned out in huge numbers on Friday to kick off the Dubai Fitness Challenge.

The parent group of Khaleej Times, the UAE’s leading English language newspaper, has always been an active participant at the Dubai Fitness Challenge since the first edition and encourages its employees to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle through various initiatives organised by the group.

This year too, hundreds of employees from different group companies donned their sporting gear, and Galadari Brothers T-shirt for a fun run at the Ambassador International Academy in Al Quoz.

Mohamed Yahya Kazi and Axel Dreyer at the fun run organised by Galadari Brothers at Ambassador International Academy, Al Quoz, Dubai.

Mohamed Yahya Kazi, Director and Group CEO of Galadari Brothers, called on employees and the Dubai community to dedicate 30 minutes each day to keep themselves fit. “We had a good number of participants today. We hope to continue such fitness activities over the next 30 days, which will benefit all employees in terms of their health and wellbeing,” he said.

Axel Dreyer, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, said: “This is the first day of the 30-day challenge. After more than a year of the pandemic, it is necessary to stretch our muscles and stay at the forefront during these challenging times. Our staff are not just working out today, they are also having some good fun,” he added.

Russell Charles Briggs, CEO, Galadari Industrial Division, said that he was thrilled to see the commitment of the group employees. “Galadari Group will be the fittest in Dubai,” he said.

Alizeh Zaidi, Group Head — Human Resources, too was delighted with the turnout of employees. She said that the group has always been committed to its employees following a healthy lifestyle. “The 30-day challenge will be taken forward together with enthusiasm and commitment,” she said.

“We participate in the Dubai Fitness Challenge every year and we believe that health is indeed wealth. That is how we become more productive,” said Mazen Abdul Baki, GM, GB Equipment Solutions.

