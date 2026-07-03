UAE delivery drivers cannot be forced to work during midday break: Ministry

Delivery riders in the UAE cannot be compelled to work during the restricted midday break hours if they do not wish to do so, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) has told Khaleej Times.

The ministry also said delivery on foot is prohibited from 12.30pm to 3pm during the implementation of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy, which runs from June 15 to September 15.

Delivery platforms are also required to limit delivery volumes during the restricted hours. Riders must not be assigned more than three delivery orders, and the total delivery time should not exceed 60 minutes.

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The clarification comes as the UAE’s midday break returns for the 22nd consecutive year, banning work under direct sunlight and in open areas from 12.30pm to 3pm daily during the peak summer months.

Mohre said delivery workers are covered by the UAE’s Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy and benefit from a dedicated set of protective measures tailored to the nature of delivery activities and the operational needs of the sector.

“The Ministry, in collaboration with public and private partners, has introduced a range of dedicated safeguards and support measures for delivery workers during the implementation of the Occupational Heat Stress Prevention Policy,” Mohre told Khaleej Times.

These include more than 12,000 air-conditioned rest stations across the UAE, provided in collaboration with government and private-sector partners.

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority has also allocated 23 temporary rest areas for delivery riders across metro and bus stations during the midday break period, a 53 per cent increase from 2025, to support the emirate’s growing delivery sector, improve rider wellbeing and reduce road safety risks.

Delivery workers can access the nearest rest station through interactive maps available on their devices. Delivery platforms are required to ensure riders are aware of the locations of these rest stations and have access to the relevant maps and guidance.

Platforms must also ensure that rest stations are adequately equipped with sufficient seating and enough cold drinking water to accommodate riders.

Mohre said delivery companies remain responsible for ensuring appropriate occupational health and safety measures, including the provision of hydration materials, cooling equipment and other facilities that support workers’ wellbeing during the summer months.

They are also responsible for organising work schedules and operational arrangements in a way that minimises exposure to high temperatures, ensures appropriate rest periods and complies with working-hour and occupational health and safety requirements.

Delivery platforms must send regular awareness messages and safety reminders to riders about the implementation period, prohibited hours and heat-stress prevention measures.

The ministry said the measures reflect the UAE’s commitment to balancing worker wellbeing with the operational requirements of vital sectors, while ensuring the highest standards of occupational health and safety.

Mohre’s inspection system monitors company compliance through smart digital tools and field inspection campaigns, alongside awareness initiatives aimed at highlighting the importance of protecting workers from heat stress.

Members of the public can report violations or unsafe practices through Mohre’s call centre on 600590000, the ministry’s website or its smart application.