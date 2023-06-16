Partner Content By KT Engage
Deliveroo UAE roll-outs enhanced summer initiatives designed to ensure rider well being
From rest areas to enhanced rider kits, and strategic water distribution points across its markets in the UAE, Deliveroo's summer plans this year have been designed to ensure an experience that embodies comfort, care, and safety for riders.
Rest Areas: Deliveroo has introduced its first-ever fleet of air-conditioned Roo Buses and coasters across major cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Ajman, Sharjah, and Ras Al Khaimah. Operational seven days a week, these vehicles provide riders with dedicated rest areas to cool down, hydrate, and relax between orders. The buses and coasters distribute water as well as cooling vests to riders, ensuring their comfort and well-being.
In addition to the Roo Buses, Deliveroo's existing network of Roo Vans continues to provide essential services such as minor bike repairs, checks for rear box lights, and basic first aid. These vans also offer water to riders, ensuring they can refuel while maintaining their bikes' optimal condition.
To further enhance rider comfort, Deliveroo has established designated rest areas equipped with comfortable seating, shaded spaces, cooling fans, and water distribution. These rest areas are strategically located alongside Roo Vans in high-density rider zones across all emirates, providing riders with convenient spots to take breaks during their shifts.
Focus on hydration
Deliveroo has placed a strong focus on hydration and has rolled out comprehensive communications to educate riders on staying hydrated during the summer. Editions sites in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, hop sites, rider centres, roo vans, rest areas, and buses will distribute water to riders and offer access to water dispensers for refilling riders' reusable water bottles.
Deliveroo has also urged restaurant partners to offer water and rest areas for riders, while customers are being encouraged to provide water upon delivery to contribute to rider well-being.
Rider kits
Seasonal additions to Deliveroo rider kits include cooling vests designed to lower body temperature by up to 15°C, providing relief from the heat. Additionally, windshield visors have been installed on bikes to protect riders from adverse weather conditions, improve visibility, and enhance safety. The company has also installed phone mounts across rider bikers to prevent their phones from overheating.
With its robust summer initiatives, Deliveroo UAE has reiterated its unwavering commitment to rider well-being, safety, and satisfaction. By prioritising their needs and implementing innovative measures, Deliveroo strives to ensure that riders feel supported, refreshed, and motivated as they make their way through the summer season.