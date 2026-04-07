UAE deeply regrets UN Security Council failure to adopt Hormuz resolution

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The UAE has expressed its deep regrets on Tuesday, April 7, that the UN Security Council failed to adopt a Bahraini resolution on protecting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, amid the US-Israel-Iran war.

"The Strait of Hormuz must remain open to all, and the freedom of navigation must be preserved. No country should have the power to shut down the arteries of global commerce and drive the world to the brink of economic calamity," the UAE Mission to the UN said in a statement following the vote, while extending thanks to Bahrain for its leadership on the Security Council and for its diplomatic efforts.

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The statement clarified that rejecting the resolution will not affect the urgency of this crisis or the UAE’s resolve. "We will continue to push for international efforts to restore the Strait of Hormuz and work with partners to advance coordinated action to secure navigation and restore the flow of global commerce."

Why did the vote fail?

China and Russia vetoed the UN resolution that encouraged states to coordinate efforts to protect commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz The 15-member Security Council voted 11 in favor of the resolution presented by Bahrain, with two against - China and Russia - and two abstentions.

"The draft resolution has not been adopted, owing to the negative vote of a permanent member of the Council, Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani said.