Debris falls on building in central Dubai after interception; no injuries: DMO

Competent officials are handling the minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai following a successful interception

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 13 Mar 2026, 7:54 AM
[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog amid US-Israel-Iran war for the latest regional developments.]

Dubai authorities have confirmed that debris from a successful interception caused a minor incident on the facade of a building in central Dubai.

