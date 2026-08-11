Turn your Dh10,000 win into Dh100,000 without buying a Big Ticket; here's how

Big Ticket Abu Dhabi is back with the fourth season of Dear Big Ticket, inviting UAE residents aged 18 and above to share the wish that means the most to them for the opportunity to make it a reality.

This season's submissions span five categories: Health & Wellbeing, Education, Housing & Accommodation, Business & Entrepreneurship, and Family & Union.

Since it first launched in 2018, 'Dear Big Ticket' has turned many heartfelt stories into life-changing outcomes, from covering urgent medical treatment to reuniting families who have been apart for years. In Season 3, six UAE residents originally from India, Egypt, the Philippines and Uganda were each awarded Dh100,000.

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Running from August 3 to October 25, Season 4 continues the journey and introduces a new twist that gives one participant the opportunity to turn their Dh10,000 win into Dh100,000.

Taking part is completely free and does not require a Big Ticket purchase. UAE residents simply need to log in to their existing account, or create a new one, at www.bigticket.ae and submit their wish to begin their journey.

How it works

From August 3 to 23, UAE residents aged 18 and above can submit their wish at www.bigticket.ae, either in writing (up to 1,000 characters) or as a short video no longer than one minute. Each week, five standout wishes will be shortlisted and brought to life through video, shared across the Big Ticket website and social media channels. Stories will also be aired across TV Channels including StarPlus, Asianet ME, Star Gold.

From September 7 to 27, voting will open to UAE residents and audiences beyond. Individuals can cast their votes for their favourite stories through the Big Ticket website. As a thank you, every voter is automatically entered into a weekly draw to win one of five Big Tickets.

Each week, the two shortlisted wishes with the most votes will each receive Dh100,000 to help turn their dream into reality, with winners revealed between October 5 and 25. The remaining nine shortlisted stories will each receive Dh10,000.

What's new in Season 4?

This season introduces an exciting new element to the campaign. While six category winners will each receive Dh100,000 to help fulfil their wish, the journey doesn't end there. Nine additional shortlisted participants will each receive Dh10,000, with one of those stories receiving a Second Chance. Selected by the hosts, one shortlisted participant will have their prize upgraded from Dh10,000 to the full Dh100,000 grand prize, giving one more inspiring wish the opportunity to become a reality.

“At the heart of Dear Big Ticket are the people who remind us that every wish carries a story, a dream, and a reason to keep believing. This campaign has always been about standing alongside our community and helping turn meaningful aspirations into reality.

With Season 4, we are proud to expand that opportunity further and give even more participants the chance to see their wishes come true,” said Bogdan Lefter, Head of Marketing, Big Ticket Abu Dhabi.

"Each year, the stories we receive inspire us and show us the incredible resilience and generosity within our community. We look forward to hearing this season’s stories and celebrating the moments that remind us of the power of community and the impact of making a difference," he added.

'Dear Big Ticket' Season 4 dates and timelines: