UAE: Dh100,000 Big Ticket win for expats from India, Egypt, Philippines, Uganda

Six winners from India, Egypt, the Philippines and Uganda have emerged winners of Dh100,000 each as Season 3 of 'Dear Big Ticket' officially concluded.

'Dear Big Ticket' Season 3 set out to reward the most inspiring wishes from UAE residents. Participants were asked to submit their wishes across five categories: Health & Wellbeing, Education, Housing & Accommodation, Business & Entrepreneurship, and Family Reunion. The wishes were opened up to public voting to decide the six final winners.

After weeks of public voting and an outpouring of community support, the final six winners have been revealed, each receiving Dh100,000 to help turn their wishes into reality.

Meet the lucky winners:

Veronica Immaculate Angwen

Veronica, a 37-year-old secretary from Uganda, has been living in Abu Dhabi since 2015, while her young son remains in Uganda under the care of his grandmother. Working tirelessly to give him a better future, Veronica has not been able to visit him for years.

“I was searching for a job when I came across Big Ticket. I did my research and decided to share my story. When I was invited to the studio and learned that I had won, I couldn’t stop crying. It was such an emotional moment, and I felt completely overwhelmed,” she recalls.

“Right now, I’m planning to bring my son to join me here. I want to call him on his birthday so that we can celebrate together for the first time in years. I would definitely give Big Ticket another try, there’s nothing to lose and so much to gain. My advice to others is simple: the sky is the limit. Keep trying. As long as you’re alive, there’s always hope.”

Kajol Shree Ravichandran

A 25-year-old student from Tamil Nadu, currently studying AI and Cybersecurity, has been living in Sharjah since 2002. Her dream is to further her studies and be able to financially support her aging parents.

“My sister was scrolling through Instagram when a Big Ticket ad popped up. She showed it to me and encouraged me to apply, it was my first time participating in a Big Ticket competition. When we found out I had won, it was an incredibly happy moment. I still can’t believe it, there are no words to describe how I feel. My dad was the happiest of all, because he knows how much my studies mean to me,” she shared.

"The prize money will go towards my education and helping my family. I hope to try my luck with Big Ticket again in the future, but for now, I’m just grateful. Thank you to the Big Ticket team for making this dream of mine come true.”

Manju Jose

Manju, a 35-year-old housewife from Kerala, has been living in Sharjah for the past nine years. Her life took a challenging turn two years ago when she lost her job, leaving her and her husband financially unstable. She made the difficult decision to send her daughter to stay in India, and since then, she has not seen her in person.

“I was scrolling through Instagram when I came across a Big Ticket ad and decided to try my luck. Imagine my reaction when I found out I had won. For the past two years, my husband and I have barely slept, and our lives have been unsettled. But ever since receiving this news, our days have started to feel brighter, and we are eagerly counting down the days until we can see our daughter again,” she shares.

“With the cash prize, we plan to travel to Kerala to reunite with our baby girl, take her shopping, and bring her some Dubai chocolate she’s been wanting to try. Some of the money will also go towards starting an online business. I will definitely participate in Big Ticket again, they have answered my prayers, and I am truly grateful.”

Eslam Shafshak

A 51-year-old physician from Egypt has been living in the UAE for the past three years. Born and raised in Saudi Arabia, he later moved to the UAE to further his studies. His greatest wish is to continue his education so that he can help more people and make medicine accessible to everyone.

“I discovered Big Ticket during a very difficult period in my life. I was financially unstable and faced the painful dilemma of giving up my studies to provide for my children. When I came across Big Ticket, I took it as a sign to keep going. And now, by sheer luck, I have won, giving me the chance to support my education,” he shares.

“With this cash prize, I will be able to continue my studies and work towards my goal of making treatments more accessible to all. Thank you to the Big Ticket team for helping me take another step towards fulfilling my dream.”

Alejandra Pura Fodra

A 54-year-old nursery assistant from the Philippines has been living in Abu Dhabi for the past 25 years. Life took a difficult turn during the COVID-19 pandemic, when her husband lost his job and they had to send their children back home. Since then, her greatest wish has been to reunite her family.

“I was scrolling through Facebook when a Big Ticket ad suddenly popped up, and I decided to give it a try. My husband and I have actually been purchasing tickets for the past 11 years. I can’t believe the day has finally come that we’ve won. After countless prayers and so many attempts, it has finally happened. I’m completely speechless, Big Ticket has granted my wish,” she says.

“With the prize money, I will reunite my family. This has been my prayer for so long, and even talking about it now makes me emotional. I will continue to purchase from Big Ticket, and I want to say a heartfelt thank you to the Big Ticket team for making my dream come true.”

Vineetha Shibu Kumar

Vineetha, originally from India, submitted her wish under the Educational Support category. As a mother, her priority has always been her son’s health and well-being. Currently on regular medication for seizures, her son requires continuous care and support, making it difficult for the family to consider sending him abroad for higher studies. Instead, Vineetha hopes to explore local educational opportunities that will allow him to stay close, ensuring his safety and access to healthcare while also pursuing his academic goals.

Upon being named one of the six winners of the campaign, Vineetha was extremely overjoyed and grateful for the support that will help her take a step closer to fulfilling her wish.