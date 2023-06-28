Deals, garage sales: UAE residents save thousands of dirhams with help of online groups

Community members exchange information about various discounts and share experiences, tips, and recommendations on how to make the most of their money

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 28 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM

When he read about a warehouse sale on a Facebook group, Dubai resident Adil Ahmed was looking to buy household gadgets. “I decided to check it out; it was a lifesaver,” he said. “It saved me at least Dh3,000 on all the things I had to buy.”

The expat is one of the thousands of social media users who join groups or follow accounts that help them find good discounts and deals.

One of the most popular such groups is Dirham Stretcher. Run by Selma and Susan, the group has close to 100,000 members who exchange information about various economic finds around the country.

Looking for a good bargain

Selma, who hails from Tunisia and Germany, joined the Dirham Stretcher while it was still a small community group run by a friend. “When my friend was leaving the country, she asked me to take over the group,” she said. “At the time, I posted a comment asking for volunteers to help me, and Susan came forward. This was a turning point for us.”

Susan, who came to Dubai from Australia, always had an eye for good bargains and deals. “It came naturally to me,” she said. “Back home in Australia, we shopped at thrift stores and always looked for good deals. So, this group seemed like a good way to continue what I practised.”

Once she came on board, Susan approached more brands to get discount codes. “As our group began to grow, brands began approaching us,” she said. Then, the duo expanded their work and set up a website named SUM that compiles all their discounts in one place. They have also rented out their own space in Al Quoz. “The idea is to collect priced-down items from various vendors and have a sale in our own space,” said Selma. “We already have our own brand of workout clothes, and there is a lot more in the pipeline for us.”

Deals and free events

Dubai-based teacher Sarah Jackson was the go-to person in her friends’ circle for the best deals in town. The British expat works as an art teacher and has been in the country for 15 years and has always loved a good deal. “I love discovering these offers, trying and testing them, and I have always shared my knowledge with friends and colleagues,” she said. “I started the page because I knew I had a wealth of knowledge and wanted to share this with people for free.”

The page where she began to share her knowledge became instantly popular. “Now, I get approached by companies for collaborations and special deals,” she said. Sarah says the page has over 10,000 followers and continues growing by leaps and bounds.

Another expat, Dennis George Mathew, who grew up in Dubai, began his Instagram page @ItsFreeDubai to compile everything free that happens in the city. According to Mathew, the project started as a lighthearted project. “During a period of lockdown, I found myself stuck in Dubai, and as a student, my friends and I often joked about the scarcity of funds we had,” he said. “It was during this time that It’s Free Dubai was born.”

Initially an anonymous public account to keep track of free or budget-friendly events in the city, It’sFreeDubai became a thriving community and a valuable resource. “It has been great helping out several people coming from different countries to plan budget-friendly trips in the city,” he said. After the summer, Dennis plans to recruit volunteers to help him keep the page running.

