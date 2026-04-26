Dubai university offers up to 100% scholarships for UAE, GCC students amid regional disruption

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A Dubai-based university has introduced a fee relief measure of up to 100 per cent for eligible GCC and UAE students, offering financial breathing space to families affected by ongoing regional uncertainty.

The move comes as universities across the UAE gradually welcome students back to campus, marking a steady return to in-person learning after weeks of disruption.

De Montfort University (DMU) Dubai is set to reopen its campus on Monday, April 27, alongside a package of student support measures designed to ensure academic progress is not impacted by recent challenges.

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Other relief measures

Along with scholarships covering up to full tuition fees for affected students, the university has introduced no-penalty resits and automatic extensions for coursework submissions.

In a further adjustment to admissions processes, DMU Dubai has confirmed that offers will be made based on predicted grades following the cancellation of international examinations across the UAE. The decision aims to protect students from losing university placements due to circumstances beyond their control.

Professor Simon Bradbury, Provost and Pro Vice-Chancellor International, said, “Dubai and the UAE have shown, once again, why it is one of the world's most resilient places. Our students and staff never stopped. They adapted, they engaged and they kept going — and that spirit reflects the environment they are studying in. We are grateful for the clear direction provided by KHDA and the UAE leadership. We return to campus on Monday with great confidence in the road ahead, committed to ensuring every student has the support, the experience and the opportunities they came here for.”

80% of student body to return to in-person classes

DMU Dubai confirmed that nearly 80 per cent of its student body is returning to in-person classes. For those not yet able to return, learning will continue through its “Global Classroom” system, which allows online and campus-based students to participate in live, shared sessions.

The university has also reported a sharp rise in interest from prospective students, with applications increasing five-fold week-on-week, now nearing levels recorded in February.

Across the UAE, universities are steadily reopening their doors. Ajman University was among the first to resume on-campus learning on April 20, welcoming students back after a period of remote instruction introduced due to the war.

The University of Dubai also returned to normal operations on April 20, in line with Ministry of Education guidance, confirming that academic and administrative activities would continue as scheduled.

Amity University Dubai has similarly resumed in-person teaching in phases, initially bringing back staff before reopening to students.

Meanwhile, educational institutions remain prepared to transition to alternative learning modes when needed, ensuring the continuity of the educational process with smoothness and flexibility.