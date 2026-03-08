Rare ‘DD 6’ number plate sold for Dh37 million at Dubai's 'Most Noble Number' auction

A rare Dubai vehicle number plate, DD 6, was sold for Dh37 million at the ‘Most Noble Number’ charity auction held in Dubai on Saturday, becoming the highest-valued item of the evening as bidders competed fiercely for the coveted plate.

The auction, organised by Emirates Auction in collaboration with Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), featured a range of exclusive vehicle plates and premium mobile numbers. The event was held in support of the Edge of Life campaign launched by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

The bidding for the DD 6 plate quickly escalated as multiple participants raised their paddles rapidly. Within minutes, the price climbed into tens of millions before finally closing at Dh37 million, drawing applause from the audience as the screen flashed 'sold' and celebratory confetti filled the hall.

