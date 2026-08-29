Days after Onam, UAE-based tailors, boutiques continue to see rush for Keralite clothes

Days after Onam was celebrated by Keralites across UAE, tailoring shops are still bustling with customers picking up last-minute orders or dropping off new fabrics for upcoming celebrations. For many, the harvest festival is not celebrated on a single day; it is a season and the dressing up continue well beyond the festival itself.

In Bur Dubai's Al Jismi Tailoring Shop, the festive period has brought in a steady stream of customers looking to have traditional Kerala outfits stitched.

"We are seeing a lot of customers coming in to get their Kerala traditional clothes stitched for Onam," said Jaber, a staff member at the shop. "Even after Onam, people are coming in. Some are picking up orders they placed weeks ago, and others are already preparing for next year's celebrations."

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He added that it is not just adults getting their festive wardrobes ready. "We are stitching traditional Onam clothes for children too. The little outfits are very cute," he said.

For some customers, the fabric is bought in Dubai; for others, it arrives in suitcases from Kerala before making its way to a local tailor. Blouses and other pieces are then stitched to complete the festive look — a process that adds another step to the already busy preparations.

Boutiques see sustained demand

For Anu Viju, founder of Jiwa Couture in Dubai, Onam is one of the boutique's most important seasons, with preparations beginning months in advance. But the demand does not end on Thiruvonam day.

"Onam is one of our most important seasons, so we start preparing months ahead, from fabrics and colour combinations to developing the complete collection," she said. "This year, we have created our own custom prints and designs while working with Kerala handloom, kasavu and tissue fabrics."

While ivory, off-white and gold remain festive favourites, Viju said customers are increasingly willing to experiment with new styles.

"Tissue fabrics, handloom textures, statement blouses, subtle handwork and Kerala-inspired prints are seeing a lot of interest," she said, adding that customised outfits and coordinated looks for couples and families are also becoming popular.

But experimentation, she believes, has not diminished the appeal of tradition. "The love for Kerala handloom and kasavu is definitely still there. What has changed is that customers don't necessarily want the same conventional look every year. They still want the tradition, but they also want something that feels individual."

A tradition chosen by family

For Dubai-based couple Rahul Krishna and Pratheeksha Pratheep, their Onam outfits carry another tradition — they are often chosen by their families.

"Every Onam, our parents buy something for both of us, and that itself has become a special part of the celebration. It is less about choosing the perfect outfit ourselves and more about wearing something our families have picked for us with love," Pratheeksha said.

Born and raised in Dubai, where she has lived for 28 years, Pratheeksha said celebrating Onam has always been part of her life in the UAE. Finding traditional outfits locally, she added, is no longer difficult.

"There are always new collections coming into Dubai, so we have plenty of options here," she said.

Traditions grow stronger with distance

For UAE resident Lakshmi Sadasivan, moving away from Kerala unexpectedly strengthened her attachment to Onam traditions.

"When I was living in Kerala, I was never particularly obsessed with wearing a Kerala saree for Onam. But over the years, after moving to the UAE, I found myself looking forward to the festival much more," she said.

She now makes an effort to follow traditions including preparing sadya and making a pookalam because, she said, "it makes me feel closer to my roots."

This year, Lakshmi plans to wear a Kerala saree she brought from home, while buying outfits for her family in the UAE. She said the choices available locally have expanded considerably, with traditional textile stores, small businesses and online retailers offering styles similar to those available in Kerala.

When tradition meets changing tastes

For Malayalis living away from Kerala, Onam dressing continues to matter. The border may change. A traditional weave may be paired with a statement blouse. Younger generations may choose to interpret kasavu differently.

But Viju believes the emotion underneath it remains untouched.

"Onam fashion is very emotional. Trends may change, but the feeling associated with wearing a kasavu saree, mundu or something that reminds you of Kerala doesn't really change," she said.

"When you live away from Kerala, dressing traditionally for Onam makes you feel connected to home, family and your roots."

The styles may evolve every year, but for many Malayalis in the UAE, the tradition they represent appears to be going nowhere.