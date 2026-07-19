Fresh dates to be distributed across Dubai during harvest season

The date harvesting season (Al Qayz season) this year is set to begin soon, and the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai has launched the second edition of the ‘Kharayef Al Rutab’ initiative.

Under this programme, fresh dates are collected and distributed dates among families and communities across the emirate.

The initiative is has been implemented on the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

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Dates for more than 5,000 families

This year, the initiative aims to distribute boxes of fresh dates to more than 5,000 families and other target groups in collaboration with national farms, with the participation of 1,000 Emirati volunteers. Through this programme, locally produced agricultural crops are can be used optimally, and seasonal harvests provide lasting social and humanitarian value.

Emirati heritage

The annual initiative reaffirms the Emirati heritage associated with the fresh date harvest season. It also aims to maximise the benefit of seasonal agricultural produce.

It also introduces younger generations to the significance of the date palm in Emirati culture and revives the Qayz season as one of the country's traditional heritage seasons, historically associated with generosity, giving, and community connection.

How dates are distributed

The initiative is implemented through a partnership between the UAE Food Bank, Dubai Municipality, the Community Development Authority in Dubai (CDA), and the Hamdan Bin Mohammed Heritage Center, alongside national farms and volunteers.



Fresh dates will be distributed through the CDA's community Majlis, including Umm Suqeim Majlis, Al Khawaneej Majlis, Nad Al Sheba Majlis, Al Warqa Majlis, and Al Barsha Majlis.

This is the distribution schedule:

• Umm Suqeim Majlis – Monday, 20 July

• Nad Al Sheba Majlis – Tuesday, 21 July

• Al Warqa Majlis – Wednesday, 22 July

• Al Barsha Majlis – Thursday, 23 July

• Al Khawaneej Majlis – Friday, 24 July



Activities held as part of the initiative will continue throughout the fresh date season at community councils across Dubai, where volunteers will participate in distributing fresh date boxes to target groups.

A series of awareness and community activities will also highlight the significance of the date palm in Emirati heritage.

