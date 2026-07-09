Arab Reading Challenge: UAE champion named from record 830,000 participants

Dana Adel Al Zarouni from Al Ittihad National Private School in Abu Dhabi, will now go on to compete for the overall Arab Reading Challenge title

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 12:59 PM UPDATED: Thu 9 Jul 2026, 1:07 PM
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Dana Adel Al Zarouni has been named the UAE champion of the 10th edition of the Arab Reading Challenge, following a ceremony held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre, Expo Dubai.

The Emirati student rose above more than 830,000 participants from schools across the UAE to the title, the highest national participation ever recorded in the initiative’s history.

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Dana Adel Al Zarouni from Al Ittihad National Private School- Abu Dhabi, will now go on to compete for the overall Arab Reading Challenge title.

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The winner was celebrated in the presence of Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education. The ceremony also recognised the recipients of the Outstanding Supervisor award and the Best School title.

It is the largest reading challenge of its kind in the world. The 10th edition sees participation from over 40 million students from 138,426 schools across 60 countries.

Launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the Arab Reading Challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible over 50 in a single academic year.

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