Damaged crops, cables: Dubai residents seek safe ways to keep squirrels out of homes

Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent
Many UAE residents have observed a sudden surge of squirrels in their communities and are urging public health and environmental authorities to provide solutions for mitigating the squirrel incursion in their neighbourhoods.
Squirrels have quickly gone from being seen in public parks to residing in residential areas. This has led people to seek a safe way to keep these rodents away from their properties without harming the species, as they have been damaging cables and plants in gardens.
Kholoud K, an Emirati residing in Dubai's Al Barsha area, has been actively dealing with squirrel-related problems. “The squirrels were eating all the mangoes, berries, and figs from my trees, which has been quite annoying.”
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Kholoud took action by placing a scarecrow to scare the squirrels away, but it didn't work. Then, she contacted the Dubai Municipality, who provided her with traps to capture and release the squirrels in the desert. "My fruits are now growing safely. I haven't seen any more squirrels near my house," she said.
Haleema M, an Emirati living in the same area, enjoys having squirrels around her house. She doesn't mind the squirrels eating her crops but is concerned about them damaging cables.
The 25-year-old mentioned how many people capture squirrels and keep them as pets. When her relative asked her to give him a squirrel every time she captured one, she agreed. He kept the squirrel in a large cage in his backyard, but it eventually escaped. After several unsuccessful attempts to get rid of the squirrels by capturing and releasing them in a remote place, Haleema gave up. "I consider it a good deed, and I routinely inspect the cables."
Authorities recently proposed a solution to provide glue boards and place them in house yards to capture squirrels. While many people try to eliminate squirrels, others feel guilty using glue boards because it's difficult to free the squirrel once it is stuck. Many squirrels end up dying after getting stuck in the glue.
In the book, 'A Natural History of the Emirates', Jacky Judas explained the origin of squirrels in the UAE. The author said it is unknown how the Northern Palm Squirrel made its way to the UAE from its native range in western Asia (India, Nepal, Pakistan). "We might guess that it has been imported in the pet trade, where some individuals managed to escape or may even have been intentionally released," said Judas.
Residents in Ras Al Khaimah were the first to notice squirrels spreading on their farms, causing significant damage to their crops. This led many farm owners to seek solutions to reduce their losses, eventually resorting to using pesticides to keep the animals away.
Dinesh Ramachandran, Technical and HSE Manager at Rentokil Boecker, told Khaleej Times that squirrels are not typically domesticated or recommended as pets.
He suggested ways to address squirrel problems: first, remove food and water sources, then seal entry points in your home and ensure trash bins are properly sealed.
Dinesh clarified that squirrels, being rodents, can transmit diseases through their droppings and urine and are known to cause damage to crops and plants.
He ensured that proper landscaping discouraged squirrels from feeding and being attracted by food. Residents can also consider applying natural sprays such as hot pepper if the household has flowering plants and crops.
Dinesh highlighted the differences between rats and squirrels: "Both are rodents, but rats and squirrels differ in their habitats, diets, etc. While rats are nocturnal (night-active), squirrels can be seen foraging during the day. Both can be distinguished by physical appearance too," he said.
ALSO READ:
Globally, spot gold was trading at $2,433.74 an ounce, up 0.46 per cent
The new suite of funding programmes offers companies flexible payment periods of up to 84 months
The 55,000-square-foot centre develops a wide range of products for export to over 100 countries
In the first phase of the initiative, students organised several events including spring fairs, bake sales, and games to raise funds
The airline will codeshare with Batik Air, and customers can transit through Kuala Lumpur International to various destinations in South-east Asia
In response to these concerns, a delivery platform has introduced the 'Respect Pledge' initiative
After his surgeries, Thwayib also developed a hearing loss condition in both of his ears, but he hopes to work again
Keir Starmer attended Reigate Grammar School in London from 1974 to 1981