Daiso Japan's The Dubai Mall Branch has reopened, with a brand new look!
Daiso Japan's flagship store, which is located on the Lower Ground floor of The Dubai Mall, branch has reopened with a brand new look and the prime goal of offering customers a better and more enhanced shopping experience.
Daiso Japan is a Japanese lifestyle value store. The brand was built around the idea of offering "Fun and Surprises" on every store visit by providing customers with a wide variety of unique, fun, and good quality daily-use products at a very affordable price, and has been doing so for over 18 years! Daiso Japan's product strength lies in the combination of range, quality, and uniqueness. Daiso Japan manufactures and sells its products, allowing the brand to understand the customers' needs and produce products that satisfy those needs. It is a one-stop shop where you can find the products you want and the product you never knew you needed to make your life more convenient. The store offers around 80,000 products, with 800 new and improved products monthly.
The brand is renowned for its unique Japanese products that cater to customers' every need throughout their daily lives, making it a necessity in every region. There is something for everyone at the various Daiso Japan stores that will make everyday life more convenient and delightful. The various sections you'll find around the stores include health & beauty, household, decor, pets, cleaning, laundry, apparel accessories, hair accessories, kitchen & dining, stationery, gifting, toys, car accessories, crafts, and much more.
Daiso Japan launched its new corporate brand identity based on the new concept of "Absolutely! Daiso", with the aim to consistently increase brand value, improve customers' quality of life, and create a comfortable shopping atmosphere. The concept focuses on Absolute Uniqueness, Absolute Variety, and Absolute Quality. All these qualities, combined with the products' affordability, introduce the customers to the WOW factor of "Great products for very affordable prices!". With the new identity comes introducing new, improved products that will make your everyday life more convenient and delightful.
For more information, you may email customers@daisome.com, or call 0562165949.