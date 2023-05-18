'Da Vinci glow': UAE residents to experience cosmic phenomenon on May 19

The celestial treat, which can be seen with the naked eye, only appears for a short window of time

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 18 May 2023, 6:00 AM

Residents in the UAE are in for a celestial treat as they have yet another opportunity to witness the awe-inspiring beauty of the cosmos this Friday.

The much anticipated 'Da Vinci glow' phenomenon is set to illuminate the crescent moon in Dubai on May 19, after 6:45 pm.

What makes this event even more remarkable is that it can be observed with the naked eye, allowing residents to truly appreciate the captivating radiance of the crescent moon adorned by the 'Da Vinci glow'.

The "Da Vinci glow," or "Earthshine," is a phenomenon where a ghostly shine appears on the moon, illuminating its edge. This phenomenon is named after Leonardo da Vinci, who first provided an explanation for it in the early 16th century.

But this phenomenon is only visible during a precious time window shortly before sunrise and after sunset.

“In Dubai, the next New Moon is projected to occur on May 19, 2023. On this date, the Moon will rise in the East-Northeast (690) at 05:05 and set in the West-Northwest (2940) at 18:54, offering a notable celestial spectacle for observers in the region,” explains Sarath Raj, Project Director – Amity Dubai Satellite Ground Station and AmiSat, Amity University Dubai.

According to Nasa, Leonardo da Vinci observed and documented the eerie gleam known as the "Da Vinci glow" approximately 500 years ago. This phenomenon typically reaches its peak during spring when the Northern Hemisphere tilts towards the sun, resulting in snow and ice covering the Arctic.

“Earthshine, also known as Earthlight or Da Vinci Glow, is a phenomenon that occurs when sunlight is reflected off the Earth's surface and illuminates the dark side of the Moon. This reflected light then reaches the Moon, making it visible as a faint glow. Earthshine is caused by the reflection of sunlight from the Earth's atmosphere, clouds, and surface, which then bounces back towards the Moon. The Earthshine phenomenon is most prominent when the Moon is in a crescent phase, as the larger illuminated portion of the Moon allows more light to be reflected back to Earth. It can be observed from Earth with the naked eye, but it is often easier to see with the aid of binoculars or telescopes,” adds Raj.

Earthshine provides valuable data for estimating Earth's albedo, studying atmospheric composition, monitoring climate change, and refining techniques for exoplanet characterization.

Earthshine observations have historical significance and contribute to space exploration by optimizing instruments and cameras for lunar missions.

He highlights, “During the days preceding and following a New Moon, observers can witness the remarkable occurrence of Earthshine, which is exemplified by a slender crescent Moon gracing the night sky. On a New Moon day, the Moon's illumination reaches 0 per cent as its position aligns between the Sun and Earth.During a new moon day, the Moon's rising occurs in close proximity to the time of sunrise, while its setting aligns with the time of sunset. This temporal correlation between the Moon's movements and the positions of the Sun and Earth establishes a consistent pattern where the Moon rises approximately at the same time as the Sun and sets around the same time as the Sun disappears below the horizon.

