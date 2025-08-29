UAE, Cyprus ship baby food, flour to Gaza through Amalthea corridor

UAE and Cyprus partnered to deliver assistance to Palestinians, in light of the urgent need to address the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing safe, sustained and unhindered humanitarian aid through all available and potential routes, including the additional maritime corridor from Cyprus to Gaza (Amalthea).

The Amalthea Maritime Corridor, activated in March 2024, complements the international community's collective efforts to dispatch aid by land, air and sea.

Cyprus and UAE have shipped 1,200 tonnes of aid, via Ashdod Port, for onward delivery to Gaza, with the operational cooperation of UNOPS and the World Central Kitchen, and under the UN Security Council Resolution 2720 mechanism.

Financing is provided by the UAE through the Amalthea Fund.

The significant humanitarian contribution, which also includes aid by partner countries and international humanitarian organisations, consists primarily of food items, especially baby nutrition and flour that are essential to meeting urgent needs, particularly among the most vulnerable.