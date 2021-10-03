Cyclone Shaheen: UAE embassy in Muscat urges citizens to take precautions

UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
The UAE embassy in Muscat has called on citizens visiting Oman to take precautions and follow instructions issued by competent authorities as the tropical Cyclone Shaheen hits the region.
“UAE citizens and their families, who are currently in Oman and would like to return to the UAE, can take the Covid-19 PCR test on arrival,” WAM announced on Twitter.
The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) announced on Saturday that the tropical cyclone Shaheen was expected to hit the eastern coast of the UAE from Saturday, October 2, with periods of high tide over low areas.
The NCM said it was expected that the movement of Tropical Cyclone Shaheen will continue towards the coasts of the Sultanate of Oman during the next 24 hours.
“By Sunday afternoon and evening October 3, some regions of the country will be affected by the extension of the tropical situation, especially the eastern regions, which include the Al Ain region and the southern regions and extending towards some central regions, where convective clouds will increase, associated with rains of different intensity that lead to the flash flooding in the valleys and torrents and water will accumulate over some low areas,” the NCM said in a statement.
UAE authorities also warned residents and visitors to avoid beaches, valleys, dams, mountainous and low-lying regions due to the tropical cyclone Shaheen which will affect weather conditions in the country.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
UN deputy secretary-general lauds UAE’s role in supporting international efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
UAE11 hours ago
The author line-up for the coming Festival will be revealed November 17
UAE12 hours ago
The men had found the lost property at the Abu Dhabi main bus terminal
UAE12 hours ago
The Italian health minister paid a special visit on the occasion, opening doors for new strategic ties and cooperation
UAE15 hours ago
'Pakistan has been awarded the chairmanship of Abu Dhabi Dialogue for the next two years'
UAE15 hours ago
The court also asked the Arab woman to pay for the man’s legal expenses
UAE16 hours ago
Carrefour and Adidas top YouGov’s retail rankings 2021 in UAE.
UAE16 hours ago
The man was unable to bring his wife to the country due to Covid-19.
UAE16 hours ago