UAE cybersecurity authority warns residents against sharing personal data on social media

The UAE Cybersecurity Council (CSC) has warned residents against publishing or sharing sensitive personal information on social media platforms, stressing that doing so may expose them to fraud and other cyber risks.

According to the Council, data shared online can be exploited to create targeted scams and may compromise personal privacy. Being cautious about what you post can help reduce the risk of cyberattacks and protect the assets of individuals, businesses, and institutions.

The CSC noted that around 40 per cent of users have experienced privacy breaches due to oversharing details about their lives or families online. Even seemingly insignificant details shared publicly can be used in fraudulent schemes. It advised users not to disclose detailed information about home or workplace addresses, personal phone numbers, or travel plans, and cautioned against sharing private or family photos.

How to protect yourselves

To stay safe, the Council advises users to protect their social media accounts, secure their mobile devices, and practice safe online habits. This includes keeping software updated, limiting access to cameras, microphones, and location services, creating strong passwords, and using multi-factor authentication.

Users should also verify secure methods before sharing information, avoid unsecured platforms, monitor accounts regularly, and carefully check incoming messages, especially as scammers use increasingly sophisticated techniques to obtain financial and personal information.

The CSC stressed that individuals play a key role in safeguarding their personal data and preventing identity theft. Raising awareness and adopting responsible online behavior are essential, alongside government efforts, to meet the challenges of an increasingly digital world.

In support of these efforts, the Cyber Pulse awareness campaign — now in its second year — aims to promote a culture of cybersecurity in the UAE. The initiative focuses on strengthening trust in the country’s digital ecosystem, improving digital awareness among families and individuals, and encouraging practices that protect users’ safety and privacy in an era of rapid technological change.