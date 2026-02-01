UAE alerts public to risks from phishing, SMS scams; 35% rise in fake messages

The UAE's Cyber Security Council (CSC) warned of the dangers posed by fraudulent messages targeting citizens, highlighting their various risks. It urged the public to remain vigilant, report scammers, delete any fraudulent messages, refrain from interacting with them, block unknown numbers, and immediately notify the relevant authorities.

The Council stressed the need for caution and vigilance against cyber fraud, calling for the blocking of any activities potentially linked to phishing or SMS-based scams. It noted that fraudsters increasingly rely on advanced and sophisticated methods of