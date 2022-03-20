Cyber ​193: UAE Cybersecurity Council holds virtual exercise with 140 countries

In collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and ITU, the international exercise simulated more than 20 cyber scenarios

By WAM Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 2:47 PM

The UAE Cybersecurity Council, in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), conducted a virtual exercise, titled, "Cyber 193."

The one-day international cybersecurity exercise, hosted by the UAE via video conferencing and cloud computing methods, took place amidst current global events and associated challenges, which require greater international cooperation to create a cyber-united world capable of addressing emergencies and crises.

The exercise, which was attended by more than 140 countries, represented a new international initiative led by the UAE, based on its belief in promoting peace, tolerance and human solidarity and reinforcing international cooperation.

The exercise took place as part of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Eman Al Awadhi, Deputy Director of Cyber Security and Resilience at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Adel Mohamed Darwish, Director, Regional Office of the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) for the Arab States, attended the event.

Dr Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, President of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) that the exercise will support the cyber defence operations of the UAE and all participating countries, to counter various cyber attacks, encourage global communication, and advance the capabilities of participating response teams.

He said that the "Cyber ​193" exercise comes within the framework of a series of cyber exercises implemented by the Council in cooperation with its strategic partners, and an embodiment of the national cyber security training in the areas of rapid response to electronic incidents, crisis management and the comprehensive vision of cyber security.

He added that the international exercise, which simulated more than 20 cyber scenarios, provided the participants with the opportunity to learn about the latest global industry trends and contribute to strengthening international partnerships in a way that enhances national capabilities to deal efficiently and professionally with various emergency scenarios.

Eman Al Awadhi, Deputy Director of Cyber Security and Resilience at Expo 2020 Dubai, said in statements to WAM that Expo 2020 Dubai is a smart city that extends over an area of 4.38 square kilometers and includes more than 13,000 advanced cameras and more than 8,000 contact points distributed throughout the site.