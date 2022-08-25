CX Evolve 2022 conference: Firms told to use AI to enhance customer experience, not burden them with issues

Participants have chance to win one kilogram of gold in Golden Summer Draw on September 3
After the Covid-19 pandemic, people’s mindsets and expectations have shifted drastically and customers are placing greater emphasis on the services they receive and their overall experiences, says Maya Nakhdjavani Rao, managing director customer experience at FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa.
In an interview with Khaleej Times at the CX Evolve 2022 conference held in Dubai on Thursday, she added that the world at large has completely changed, with the pandemic acting as a catalyst toward digitisation, optimisation, agility, and flexibility.
Rao advised expediting the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, in a way that enhances customer experiences, provides personalisation and insight to customers, while not burdening them with privacy and security issues.
Zafeer Shamsudeen, director of sales and marketing, Al Rawabi UAE, said a customer experience approach is based on continuity of checkpoints, helping companies take a more customer-centric approach to the market.
In order to improve return on investments (RoI), he suggested that every year target must be higher according to the customer and consumer demands.
“By providing an excellent experience for your customers, you will likely sell more products and increase repeat buying effect, brand loyalty on a long-term basis, and word-of-mouth referral. Also very important and equally crucial for FMCG is to reduce customer complaints, negative reviews and product returns,” he added.
“Customer and consumer excellence is always prioritised, with our main target to provide added value from the products and services,” Shamsudeen conclude.
