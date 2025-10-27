UAE: Use cruise control? Here’s when it can actually put you in danger

Cruise control failures are rare but can occur in both new and older cars, according to experts. Issues may arise due to mechanical faults, electronic errors, or even extreme heat.

“Machines are not always predictable, and a small malfunction or error can prevent the system from responding as it should,” said certified automotive technician Syeda Aisha Atif.

“In older cars, bad wiring or a blown fuse can be the cause. However, during my work with vehicles, I have not yet come across a case of the cruise control being (completely) stuck."

Last week, Dubai Police rescued a driver after her car’s cruise control got stuck while she was driving on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi. Patrol cars responded to the incident within minutes, avoiding a potential accident.

Automotive expert Sudeep Koshy said that loop mechanisms like cruise control can malfunction due to a disruption. “Any faulty electronic component, a blown fuse, or a failed brake light could cause an issue with cruise control,” he said. “Even a bad speed sensor or wiring issue could cause it.”

Handling a malfunction

Jowana Burgen, founder of Girls Mechanic Team, noted that newer cars are at risk of such malfunctions. “With new technology, there are more sensors and electronics which also equals more problems,” she said. “Newer technologies like adaptive cruise control are more complex and rely greatly on sensors. Since we live in a hot country, extreme heat can sometimes affect electrical components or sensors.”

Burgen stressed the importance of remaining calm during a cruise control failure. “Knowing how to properly react is crucial,” she said. “This could potentially avoid a dangerous situation.”

In July this year, Dubai Police had similarly rescued another driver travelling on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road after receiving an urgent report about a vehicle that would not respond to the accelerator or brakes.

Syeda outlined steps drivers should take if cruise control fails. “If the brakes do not respond the driver has to move to the transmission. They must try to shift the gear into neutral. Any driver caught in this situation will panic.

"Highways are unpredictable. It is important to remember to keep both hands on the wheel. If the situation permits, they must move to a slower lane," she said.

She added that when the gear is shifted to neutral, there is a disconnect between the power from the engine to the wheel. “The wheel starts slowing down on its own,” she said.

Brigadier Jumaa Salem bin Suwaidan, Director of the General Department of Traffic, had earlier advised motorists to stay calm in such situations, fasten their seatbelts, switch on hazard lights, and call 999 for assistance. Apart from trying to shift the gear to neutral, he said drivers should turn the engine off and restart it or apply steady brake pressure until the car stops.

Importance of regular maintenance

Syeda added the importance of regular car maintenance, as "materials deteriorate over time".

"Wear and tear can be hard to detect. Even technicians like us can have trouble figuring out what the problem is. Electrical issues need a lot of in-depth looks. If the car is not maintained properly and health checks are not done frequently, external and internal factors can lead to surprising failures," she explained.

Meanwhile, Sudeep added that drivers should test the normal functioning of cruise control on a lower speed before using it on higher speeds. “It would just take a minute or so, but it ensures safety and peace of mind before setting the cruise control on a long drive,” he said. “Also, understanding the nature of the adaptive cruise control on your car is very important.”