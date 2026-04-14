Sheikh Khaled meets President Xi Jinping, Chinese CEOs on Beijing visit

Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China received Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, during the latter's official visit to China.

Jinping welcomed Sheikh Khaled, commending the strength of the longstanding relationship between the two countries and its continued growth across key areas of cooperation.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi conveyed the greetings of UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Jinping, extending best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of China and its people.

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In turn, Jinping asked Sheikh Khaled to convey his sincere greetings to the President of the UAE, along with his best wishes for the enduring success and development of the UAE and its people.

The two sides discussed further strengthening their comprehensive strategic partnership across key sectors and emphasised the importance of expanding economic and investment partnerships to support balanced and sustainable growth that serves the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting also covered regional and international developments, highlighting the importance of promoting stability, enhancing international coordination in addressing shared challenges and supporting peaceful solutions to conflicts, in support of global peace and security.

Sheikh Khaled also met with chairmen of leading Chinese companies across key priority sectors, including energy, petrochemicals, sovereign investment, advanced technology, renewable energy and electronics.

The meetings focused on further strengthening the UAE-China comprehensive strategic partnership, and exploring new avenues for advancing economic and development cooperation between the two countries.

Sheikh Khaled met with Dai Houliang, Chairman of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Liao Zengtai, Chairman of Wanhua Chemical Group, Zhang Qingsong, Chairman and CEO of China Investment Corporation (CIC), Robin Zeng Yuqun, Founder and CEO of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL) and Lei Jun, Chairman of Xiaomi Corporation during his visit.

The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also met with UAE Nationals studying at Beijing-based universities and institutes, discussing their educational journeys, and urging them to acquire advanced knowledge and skills that will drive the UAE’s continued progress.