Cristiano Ronaldo to join Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr football club from Jan 1, 2023: Reports

Cristiano Ronaldo is all set to play for Saudi Arabia's football club Al Nassr next year, according to Spanish sports daily newspaper Marca. The move is expected to take place on Jan 1, 2023, and upon signing the agreement, Ronaldo will remain with the club until June 2025.
The Portugese striker ended his relationship with Manchester United days before the Fifa World Cup kicked off in Qatar, leaving him free to sign with another team – reportedly the same time that talks of signing with Al Nassr first began.
With Saudi Arabia's aspiration of hosting the 2030 World Cup on the horizon, the arrival of Ronaldo into the kingdom is considered a state signing, and is likely to put Saudi on the world football map. Indeed, Ronaldo's signing-on fee is estimated to be just under a whopping 100 million euros, and will be accompanied by further monetary incentives through advertising.
The total value of his contract with Al Nassr will be approximately 200 million euros per season, Marca estimates – this will make the Portugese footballer the highest-paid sportsman in the world.
French professional football manager Rudi Garcia will be Ronaldo's coach, and Ronaldo will be partnered by Spanish central defender Alvaro Gonzalez.
