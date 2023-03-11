Up to Dh500,000 fine: UAE authority issues warning on misleading advertisements

Week-long celebration of global music organised by Brand Dubai is being held at five Metro stations from March 6-12
The UAE Public Prosecution has issued an advisory informing residents of the penalty against advertisements that could mislead the public.
The authority put out a video on Twitter explaining the crime and elaborating on the penalty to follow if convicted.
According to Article 48 of the Federal Decree-Law number 34 of 2021, the crime of misleading the public through false advertising could face a fine ranging from Dh20,000 till Dh500,000.
The perpetrator will also be sentenced to prison.
