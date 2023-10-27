Up to Dh50,000 fine: UAE residents warned of stiff penalties for illegal money transfers

The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
The UAE Public Prosecution on Friday reminded residents on the penalty for transferring money for the purpose of drug trafficking.
The public prosecution said in a social media post that anyone who deposits or transfers funds for drug trafficking faces severe penalties. They face a fine of up to Dh50,000 or imprisonment.
It applies to depositing or transferring money either personally or through others, or receiving funds related to the use or personal possession of drugs.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
It is in accordance with Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.
ALSO READ:
The events on Sunday aims at preparing 15,000 urgent relief packages for Palestinian people affected by the war
Maya Al Hawary speaks about her challenges and adversities
Event discusses topics about inclusivity, overcoming adversities and breaking stereotypes
The President receives the team that won 10 medals at the Asian Games in China
Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation urges private companies to apply flexible work patterns on Friday
The foreign ministers also denounced the forced displacement and collective punishment in Gaza
It’s not a public holiday, but Emiratis and expatriates come together on the day to hoist the flag at offices, schools, parks and other public places
Over 300 bidders took part with the most expensive vehicle sold for Dh340,000