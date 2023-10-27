Up to Dh50,000 fine: UAE residents warned of stiff penalties for illegal money transfers

It is in accordance with Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances

Image used for illustrative purpose.

by Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Oct 2023, 4:10 PM

The UAE Public Prosecution on Friday reminded residents on the penalty for transferring money for the purpose of drug trafficking.

The public prosecution said in a social media post that anyone who deposits or transfers funds for drug trafficking faces severe penalties. They face a fine of up to Dh50,000 or imprisonment.

It applies to depositing or transferring money either personally or through others, or receiving funds related to the use or personal possession of drugs.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It is in accordance with Article 64/1 of Federal Decree-Law No. 30 of 2021 regarding combating narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

ALSO READ: