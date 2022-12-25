Up to Dh100,000 fine: Illegal purchase of tickets for concerts, mega events can attract major penalties

A glimpse of what to look forward to in the New Year
Question: Is it illegal to buy tickets for concerts or mega sports events from unauthorised sources? What is the fine for violating the law in the UAE?
Response: Generally, it is left to competent federal/local authorities in the UAE to frame specific rules for the purchase of tickets on an event-to-event basis. For certain events, ticket sales may be subject to identity verification, while for certain other events, a per-person cap may be imposed to limit the number of tickets that may be purchased by an individual.
However, each emirate in the UAE is free to regulate ticket sales for events within its jurisdiction and frame laws and regulations on the same. For instance, in the emirate of Dubai, online ticket sales for events in Dubai are subject to Decree No (25) of 2013 Concerning the Event eLicensing and eTicketing System in the Emirate of Dubai.
Therefore, as to the first query, it is not illegal to buy tickets for mega events like the Fifa World Cup or any other major sporting event, if the purchase is made from authorised sellers in due conformity with the rules determined by competent authorities for the specific event and the sale of tickets for such event. For example, for the recently concluded Fifa World Cup 2022 in Qatar, Fifa was authorised to sell tickets for the matches through its dedicated website. The website was accessible globally, including in the UAE. Thus, any purchase made online on that website in conformity with the other applicable rules and regulations would be legal.
Pursuant to the second query, penalties for violations with regards purchase of tickets (if any) for an event shall depend on the specific by-laws or regulations in force for a such event at that time. To give an example, for violations of the provisions of the Dubai Law (which applies to events in Dubai), penalties range between Dh100 to Dh20,000. Repeat violations may attract fines of up to Dh100,000 under the Dubai Law.
Ashish Mehta is the founder and Managing Partner of Ashish Mehta & Associates. He is qualified to practise law in Dubai, the United Kingdom and India. Full details of his firm on: www.amalawyers.com. Readers may e-mail their questions to: news@khaleejtimes.com or send them to Legal View, Khaleej Times, PO Box 11243, Dubai.
