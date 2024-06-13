UAE: Zero violent crime reported in this emirate in first quarter of the year

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: Supplied

There has been no disturbing or violent crime committed in Ajman’s Al Nuaimiya Area in the first quarter of the year, the Ajman Police said on Thursday.

Violent or disturbing crimes include murder, non-negligent manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. These offences form the Crime Index that is used to gauge the overall volume and rate of crime reported to law enforcement in a particular area.

Lt Col Mohammed Abdullah Bushahab Al Suwaidi, head of Al Nuaimiya Police Station, praised the officers and staff for “working together to implement security initiatives, in addition to increasing security awareness programmes, and involving the community in enhancing security.”

He noted their efforts resulted in having no violent crime reported from January to March this year.