UAE: Woman sues hotel for Dh21,000 after water heater falls on her, her daughter, causing first-degree burns

An Arab woman and her daughter sustained first-degree burns after a water heater fell on them in a bathroom at a hotel in Ras Al Khaimah.
The case papers stated that the plaintiff was with her daughter in the bathroom when the ceiling gave way and the heater fell on them. This caused them to suffer first-degree burns, and various bruises and wounds. She filed a complaint against the hotel and the maintenance official.
The mother filed a lawsuit to sue the hotel and its maintenance department, asking them to pay Dh21,000 in compensation for the material and moral damages they suffered because of the accident.
An investigation proved that that the material and moral damages suffered by the two plaintiffs and their bodies were caused by negligence by the two defendants in the case, especially since the second defendant who is in charge of the hotel's maintenance department. The investigations confirmed that the heater fell because it was not installed properly .
A Ras Al Khaimah court fined the official of the maintenance department Dh1,000 and referred the case to the commercial court.
