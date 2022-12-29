UAE: Woman fined for stealing wallet with Dh3,000 from mall, refusing to return it to owner

Sixth cohort of the ‘Journey of Generations’ comprised entirely of volunteers rather than NGOs or government entities managing the programme
An Arab woman has been convicted for finding and stealing a wallet containing Dh3,000 from a mall, and then refusing to return it to its owner when she was caught.
The case came to light when the owner of the wallet complained that she had lost the item while walking around a shopping centre. Surveillance camera footage recovered from the mall proved that it was in fact the accused who had stolen the wallet, who later denied that she had done so.
The plaintiff subsequently filed a lawsuit against the Arab woman, demanding that the latter pay her back the Dh3,000. Case files show that the victim demanded an additional Dh47,000 in compensation for the damage she suffered.
The Al Ain Court of First Instance ruled that the accused pay Dh5,000 to the plaintiff – Dh3,000 for the money that was in the wallet, and an additional Dh2,000 as compensation for moral damages.
