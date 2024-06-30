UAE: Two men sentenced to 3 months in prison for assault in shared labour accommodation incident

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 6:00 AM

The Dubai Court has sentenced two Pakistani workers to three months in prison, followed by deportation, for assaulting a fellow worker.

According to court documents, the incident occurred around 1am in a shared room in labour accommodation on February 3, 2024.

Both defendants, who resided in the same room as the victim, conspired to commit the assault.

The first accused brandished a knife to threaten the victim into compliance and under the duress of this threat, the second accused carried out the sexual assault.

A fellow resident who was awakened by the victim’s cries for help intervened, leading to the arrest of the accused.

Prosecutors presented compelling evidence to court including eyewitness testimony and forensic analysis reports linking the second accused to the crime.

In their first appearance at the Dubai Criminal Court on April 22, both defendants denied charges of threatening and sexually assaulting the victim.