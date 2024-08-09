UAE: Trial ordered for gang of 100 who terrorised victims, extorted money

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 1:58 PM Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:41 PM

More than 100 individuals, believed to be part of a syndicate, are set to stand trial in Abu Dhabi for "crimes that threaten the state's security, public order, and peace", authorities announced on Friday.

After conducting investigations for seven months, the UAE's Public Prosecution found that these defendants were involved in forming and running a criminal gang called 'Bahloul'.

Armed with illegal weapons and tools, this Bahloul gang terrorised their victims to extort money, the probe revealed. They distributed the illicit funds among themselves and concealed their source through money laundering tactics.

They promoted their criminal activities through social media platforms, the authorities said.

The gang has been referred for trial to the State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court.