E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Trial ordered for gang of 100 who terrorised victims, extorted money

The gang was found to have carried out illegal activities, collected illicit funds

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 1:58 PM

Last updated: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 2:41 PM

More than 100 individuals, believed to be part of a syndicate, are set to stand trial in Abu Dhabi for "crimes that threaten the state's security, public order, and peace", authorities announced on Friday.

After conducting investigations for seven months, the UAE's Public Prosecution found that these defendants were involved in forming and running a criminal gang called 'Bahloul'.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Armed with illegal weapons and tools, this Bahloul gang terrorised their victims to extort money, the probe revealed. They distributed the illicit funds among themselves and concealed their source through money laundering tactics.


They promoted their criminal activities through social media platforms, the authorities said.

The gang has been referred for trial to the State Security Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Appeals Court.

The Public Prosecution has zero tolerance for anyone who commits a crime or terrorises people in the country, said the UAE attorney-general, Dr Hamad Saif Al Shamsi.

Law enforcement authorities perform their duties with utmost vigilance and in accordance with legal procedures to maintain the state's security and ensure the safety of its residents, Al Shamsi added.

The attorney-general urged all citizens and residents to report any crimes they encounter in their communities and help the authorities keep the country safe.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE